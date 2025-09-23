Realpha Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Market Value Of Listed Securities Requirement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) (“reAlpha” or the“Company”), an AI-powered real estate technology company, today announced that on September 22, 2025, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the“Staff”) of Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum market value of listed securities (“MVLS”) requirement, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2) (the“Rule”).

As previously disclosed on July 1, 2025, the Company received notice from the Staff indicating that it was not in compliance with the Rule, which requires listed companies to maintain a minimum MVLS of $35 million. To regain compliance, the Company's MVLS was required to close at or above $35 million for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days.

Nasdaq has confirmed that this requirement was met as of September 22, 2025 and that the matter is now closed.

“We are pleased to have received confirmation from Nasdaq that reAlpha has regained compliance with the MVLS requirement,” said Piyush Phadke, Chief Financial Officer of reAlpha.“I believe that this milestone underscores our commitment to maintaining financial discipline as we advance our broader strategy of scaling an AI-powered, vertically integrated real estate platform.”

The Company continues to actively monitor its compliance with all Nasdaq listing requirements, including the previously disclosed minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is an AI-powered real estate technology company transforming the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. real estate services market. reAlpha is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines real estate transactions through integrated brokerage, mortgage, and title services. With a strategic, acquisition-driven growth model and proprietary AI infrastructure, reAlpha is building a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to deliver a simpler, smarter, and more affordable path to homeownership. For more information, visit .

