Tigunia Sparks Change For Nonprofits With An Accessible, Easy-To-Use ERP Solution

A finance and operations platform built to ignite clarity, accountability, and growth for small and midsized nonprofit organizations.

Tigunia announces today the launch of Tigunia Spark today, helping power nonprofits with simplified ERP technology.

Every nonprofit begins with a spark: a mission to serve, a purpose to advance, a change to ignite. Then, as organizations grow, that spark is often weighed down by financial and operational challenges. Many small and mid-sized nonprofits find themselves caught between enterprise ERP systems that are too costly and complex, or spreadsheets that can't keep up with accountability demands. Tigunia, a Microsoft Dynamics partner known for its people-first approach, is helping nonprofits keep their focus on impact with the launch of Tigunia Spark -a finance and operations platform built to provide clarity, control, and confidence without disruption.

“At Tigunia, we've always believed that technology is only as good as the people it serves. Spark grew out of our philosophy that nonprofits deserve the same level of support and empowerment as any other industry,” said Ron Summers, President & CEO at Tigunia .“With Tigunia Spark, we've built a finance and operations platform that gives nonprofits the accountability, clarity and organizational management they need without the complexity or disruption that come with traditional technology projects. It's about empowering organizations to focus on their mission instead of their software. Nonprofits deserve solutions that fit their scale, with tools that enable efficiency, strengthen compliance, and help their mission shine brighter.”

Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central , Tigunia Spark delivers nonprofit-specific enhancements like automated fund balancing, line-level approvals, batch allocations, distributed cash, and out-of-the-box reporting. It offers the reliability of Microsoft's trusted cloud technology with the flexibility nonprofits need to scale, adapt, and stay agile.

For many nonprofits, Spark fills a critical gap in the market. Enterprise ERP systems are largely designed for bigger organizations, often carrying price tags, features, and rollout timelines that smaller nonprofits neither want nor need. As a result, too many nonprofits rely on spreadsheets or outdated systems that can't provide the transparency and oversight their mission-driven operations demand. Tigunia Spark bridges this divide, bringing enterprise-grade capabilities down to a level smaller nonprofits can adopt quickly and affordably.

For Christopher Brock, Director of Sales at Tigunia , the launch carries professional and personal meanings.“Before joining Tigunia, I worked in clinical counseling and saw firsthand the challenges nonprofits face when passion and purpose outpace their systems. With Spark, we're giving those organizations a platform they can trust to expand, evolve, and ensure reliability. It's software, yes, but more importantly, it's a catalyst for stronger missions and healthier communities.”

Because Tigunia Spark's solution is pre-configured for nonprofit operations, organizations can go live in weeks instead of months and don't need large IT teams to manage it. Offered as a subscription, Spark grows with nonprofits as they expand programs or funding sources, ensuring their technology never holds them back.

For more information on Tigunia Spark, visit .

About Tigunia

Tigunia is a technology solutions company specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Dynamics 365 CRM, business intelligence, IT infrastructure, and custom app development. Everything Tigunia builds comes from a people-first, one-hand-to-hold methodology backed by a human touch that makes complex technology feel approachable. With a 100% client satisfaction rate and a focus on collaboration, Tigunia helps organizations optimize their operations and achieve lasting success.

