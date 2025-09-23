QF's Pre-University Education Opens Registration For 2026 Kilimanjaro Challenge

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

An inspiring journey beyond the classroom that fosters learning, personal growth, and teamwork for QF students and parents.

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education is inspiring students to step beyond the classroom, and beyond their limits, through the Kilimanjaro Challenge, an unforgettable expedition that combines adventure, personal growth, and life lessons.

Organized for QF high school students, the challenge takes participants on a journey to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak, where they discover resilience, teamwork, and the power of determination. More than just a physical feat, the experience mirrors the very journey of education full of challenges and moments of triumph.

Bedriyah Itani, Director of Qatar Academy Al Wakra (QAW), part of Qatar Foundation's (QF) Pre-University Education, said : "We welcome all QF high school students to take part in the Kilimanjaro Challenge. This is more than just an adventure, it is a powerful opportunity to learn, grow, and discover what they are truly capable of achieving.

"At Pre-University Education, we believe that true education goes beyond the classroom. Opportunities like these help students develop character, resilience, and leadership - skills that prepare them for success not only in their studies, but in life as well.

"Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro is more than just a physical challenge; it mirrors the very journey of education. Every step toward the summit requires perseverance and determination, just as every class and every exam demands commitment. Along the way, there are moments of fatigue, doubt, and discomfort - yet, like on the mountain, students push through, discover their inner strength, and keep moving forward.”

Itani noted that this experience also highlights the importance of teamwork, as no one reaches the top alone, and said: "Students support and encourage each other, and celebrate every milestone together a reflection of what education teaches us: that success is not only individual, but shared, leaving a lasting impact on everyone."

Deema Al-Jaber, a QAW student and one of the participants from last year's climb, said: "This experience was one of the most significant and inspiring moments of my life. It pushed me beyond my physical and mental limits.

"Every day on the mountain was full of challenges yet my determination and desire to reach the goal kept me moving forward, step by step, until the very end.

"I wanted to prove that true strength is not measured by size or muscles, but by determination and willpower. The moment I reached the top and watched the sunrise over Africa was an extraordinary moment of pride, a combination of achievement and triumph over fear and personal challenges.”

Al-Jaber emphasized: "It is vital to believe in yourself and pursue your ambitions, no matter how difficult they may seem. The first step is always the foundation of any achievement, and perseverance and determination can turn dreams into reality.”

Abdullah Saud Al-Muftah, a student at QAW, shared his experience: "When I first learned I had been selected to join the Kilimanjaro climbing team, it felt impossible, this was a mountain I had only ever heard about, and I never imagined I would one day stand on its top.

The first few days were tough, with hours of walking in near silence that left us reflecting deeply. The nights were even harder, with freezing temperatures and little rest. But I learned that achievement never comes from comfort, it comes from patience and perseverance.”

"There were moments when I felt I couldn't go on, but looking up at the top and seeing my teammates pushing forward despite their exhaustion gave me strength to keep moving. Those moments made us feel like one family.”



"This experience taught me that reaching the summit is not just a beautiful moment, it is the result of patience, teamwork, and determination to keep going, even under the toughest conditions. Having the chance to live this experience at such a young age is something I will always be proud of.

I encourage others to join future trips. It is an unforgettable adventure that creates lifelong memories, brings joy, and teaches lessons that stay with you forever.”