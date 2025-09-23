Uber Powers Connected Trips Through Its First Ever Railway Station Integration In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 23 September, 2025: Uber, India's leading ride-hailing platform, today announced its partnership with Indian Railways at Ahmedabad Railways Station and Howrah Railway Station, marking the first-ever railway station integrations by a ride-haling platform in India.
This collaboration aims to improve passenger connectivity at major transportation hubs, and marks a significant step in Uber's ongoing commitment to improving multimodal mobility and simplifying how people get to and from the railway stations.
Ranked as the 7th largest station in India, Ahmedabad Railway Station currently serves over 1.2 lakh passengers daily, with capacity projected to grow to over 3 lakh passengers per day by 2053. Howrah Railway Station, India's largest and a vital entry point to Eastern India, serves over 10 lakh passengers daily, making it one of the country's busiest transportation hubs. These collaborations mark Uber's first-ever assisted operations at railway stations in India, setting a new benchmark for integrated urban mobility.
Shiva Shailendran, Director of Consumer Growth & Categories at Uber India and South Asia, commented on the partnership, "Our exclusive collaboration with Indian Railways at Ahmedabad and Howrah Railway Stations is a step forward in strengthening urban mobility infrastructure and ensuring reliable connectivity for millions of travellers. By integrating Uber's technology with key public transport hubs, we are working towards building a seamless, multimodal transportation ecosystem that simplifies how people move across cities."
To enhance passenger experience, Uber operates from dedicated parking areas connected directly to station infrastructure, ensuring smooth access for riders and drivers alike. In Ahmedabad, Uber has a dedicated parking area on an elevated section linked to the station's main foot-over bridge, while in Howrah, Uber has established designated kiosks to manage the high volume of railway passenger traffic. Both locations feature on-ground teams and rider support to assist throughout the journey.
With these partnerships, Uber drivers in both these cities will benefit from increased trip opportunities at the stations, enhancing their overall earning potential. By combining well-planned infrastructure with real-time assistance, Uber aims to offer a convenient, stress-free, and reliable mobility experience for travellers.
About Uber
We rode into India in 2013 with a simple promise: press a button, get a ride. 10 years and over 3 billion trips later, we continue to build products to help people get where they need to be. Today, Uber is available across 125 cities in India and has become #IndiaKiRide where people can go where they have to on Moto, Auto, Cars and even Buses - designed for their various intracity and intercity travel needs. With just a swipe on the app we make mobility seamless for millions and have helped over 1,000,000 Indians earn a sustainable income by getting in the driver's seat. We continue to reimagine the way the world moves for the better in ever expanding ways and as we mark our ten year milestone - we remain committed to keep India Moving Forward.
