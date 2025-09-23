Jordan Launches First Industrial Wastewater Treatment Unit Using Zero Liquid Discharge

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) – The Ministry of Water and Irrigation on Tuesday inaugurated Jordan's first fully integrated zero-liquid-discharge (ZLD) industrial wastewater treatment unit, in partnership with the Jordan Chamber of Industry and with partial funding from the U.S.-backed Water Efficiency and Conservation (WEC) project.The facility, located at Al-Baha Soda and Chlorine Company in the Al-Dhuleil industrial zone in Zarqa Governorate, represents a landmark step in industrial water management. It enables the treatment and reuse of effluent from soda and chlorine production, cutting fresh water consumption by up to 25 percent and reducing wastewater disposal costs by 30 percent.Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud described the project as a "national milestone" in advancing sustainable industrial practices. "This initiative strengthens Jordan's competitive edge by embedding circular water solutions into its industrial base," he said, highlighting its alignment with the National Water Conservation Plan 2024–2026.He added that the system not only lowers operating costs and improves resource efficiency, but also encourages wider adoption of non-conventional water sources and advanced reuse technologies across sectors key priorities under Jordan's green growth and climate adaptation agenda.Fares Hamoudeh, Chairman of Zarqa Chamber of Industry and Board Member of the Jordan Chamber of Industry, praised the domestic manufacturing sector for investing in cutting-edge sustainability solutions. He stressed the chamber's commitment to scaling knowledge transfer and expanding uptake of the model across industries.From the private-sector perspective, Al-Baha Chairman Mufid Al-Kaoud emphasized that "industry is not only about production but about responsibility toward society and the environment." He said the project reflects a corporate ethos built on innovation, resource stewardship, and social accountability, noting that the ZLD unit treats around 150 cubic meters of water per day, generating annual savings of nearly 130,000 Jordanian dinars.The project is expected to serve as a demonstration case for sustainable industrial water use in Jordan, showcasing how climate-smart industrial policy, private-sector engagement, and international development cooperation can converge to address water scarcity while strengthening industrial competitiveness.