Uzbekistan And ADB Plant Seeds For Greener Economy And Climate Future

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change of Uzbekistan hosted a bilateral meeting with Inmin Yang, Vice President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for South, Central, and West Asia, to discuss ongoing and future cooperation in environmental protection and sustainable development, Trend reports.

The sides highlighted the outcomes of Yang's recent visit to Namangan, including his participation in the international forum “From Poverty to Prosperity” and the meeting with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. It was noted that these discussions provided valuable insights into socio-economic initiatives in the regions and emphasized the importance of direct dialogue with local communities.

Special attention was drawn to the declaration of 2025 as the “Year of Environmental Protection and Green Economy” in Uzbekistan, reflecting the country's strategic course toward environmental priorities, renewable energy, afforestation, and green innovation. The establishment of the Central Asian University of Environmental and Climate Change Studies (Green University) was also presented as a major step forward in education and research.

For his part, Yang commended Uzbekistan's leadership in environmental protection, praising the successful Eco Expo Central Asia 2025 and expressing readiness to support new initiatives, including smart climate-resilient urban projects and innovative financing solutions.

The meeting also outlined future cooperation in implementing the regional initiative Clean Air Actions for Better Health and Resilience, which will enhance air quality management and public health in Uzbekistan. Discussions further addressed urban sustainability, smart monitoring technologies, and urban greening to strengthen resilience to climate challenges.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing joint projects in the fields of ecology and sustainable development, emphasizing that their partnership contributes tangibly to national and global goals for a greener future.

The joint project portfolio between Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank currently totals $14 billion, covering key areas such as green energy, transport, digital transformation, education, and other priority sectors.