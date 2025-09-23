Data Watts Partners Inc. Invests In Defence Technology Company

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) ("Data Watts" or the "Company"), a technology-focused investment firm at the forefront of the Data Watts economy, is excited to announce it has made a strategic investment (the "Investment") in a high growth defence technology company ("the Defence Company").

"We are proud to support high-tech initiatives engaging in frontier markets. The growth of the Canadian and NATO ally defence sector, as they expand relative to GDP, will spark innovations that are vital to the Data Watts economy," stated Ron Loborec, CEO of Data Watts.

The investment is the first in the defence sector for Data Watts. The defence sector has historically been a leader in advanced high-tech applications pertaining to the Data Watts Economy.

Due to a stringent nondisclosure agreement between the parties' further details will be released on October 15th, 2025, or such other date as the parties may agree. The Defence Company is led by seasoned executives and is well positioned for the revitalization occurring in the defence sector. Under the Investment Data Watts will be acquiring 100,000 shares of the Defence Company for 160,000 shares of Data Watts at a deemed value of $0.50 per share.

About Data Watts Partners Inc.

Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) is an investment issuer committed to the emerging "Data Watts Economy," focusing on uranium, SMRs (Small Modular Reactors), AI applications, and quantum computing. The Company offers institutional and retail investors access to transformative opportunities in energy and deep tech, leveraging expertise in exploration, infrastructure, and wattage demand trends.

For more information, please visit: or contact the Company at: ... .

