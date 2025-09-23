Nxtarc Brings Global Thought Leader Dave Snowden To Dubai For Exclusive Leadership Events On Navigating Complexity

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)nxtARC, a boutique leadership advisory firm headquartered in Dubai, is proud to announce two landmark leadership development programs this October featuring, world-renowned thinker and creator of the. (pronounced kuh-nev-in). The events mark a milestone in bringing globally recognized tools for navigating complexity to the Middle East at a time when organizations face unprecedented volatility.

Snowden's Cynefin framework stands out because it rejects one-size-fits-all solutions. Instead, it helps leaders diagnose whether challenges are simple, complicated, complex, or chaotic and choose the right response accordingly. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Commission's Joint Research Centre co-authored a Cynefin-inspired field guide, equipping leaders withto navigate uncertainty through open options, sensing networks, and continuous assessment.

On, nxtARC will host the, a two-day immersive experience designed to equip facilitators, transformation leaders, and leadership coaches with the practical tools to embed complexity thinking into daily operations. Participants will learn to design safe-to-fail experiments, use narrative-based tools to detect emerging patterns, and apply decision-making heuristics in real time.

On, nxtARC will present, an advanced executive program tailored for. This program provides leaders with the strategic lenses needed to recognize complexity, build resilience, and leverage uncertainty as a strength. Together, these two programs create a cascade: strategy shaped at the top, and embedded into teams across the organization.

“The last five years have shown us just how fast the ground can shift - pandemics, geopolitical shocks, AI breakthroughs, economic swings. Traditional leadership models that rely on prediction and control simply don't hold up in such a volatile environment,” said.“By partnering with Dave Snowden and the Cynefin Co., we're bringing world-class tools to Dubai that help leaders at every level make better sense of uncertainty, adapt quickly, and act decisively without falling into the trap of oversimplification.”

Strategic Cascade from Boardroom to Frontline



Navigating Complexity (Oct 28–29): For C-suites and board members to shape adaptive strategy. Cynefin Basecamp (Oct 22–23): For facilitators, strategy leads, and coaches to embed that strategy into daily routines.

Together, they create alignment across the organization.

Traditional playbooks don't work in today's volatility. Cynefin gives leaders a proven framework to quickly diagnose challenges and choose the right response - whether that's decisive action, expert consultation, or safe-to-fail experimentation.Executives today face a triple squeeze of rapid tech change, global shocks, and constant disruption. These programs help leaders move from reactive firefighting to proactive sense-making - spotting weak signals, adapting strategies early, and avoiding costly missteps.During COVID-19, theto coordinate health, economic, and social policies across 27 states - enabling faster policy cycles, tailored responses, and greater resilience.Dave Snowden isn't just another consultant. He is the creator of the Cynefin framework. His facilitation blends science, storytelling, and 30+ years of advising governments and Fortune 500 companies, making the experience both practical and unforgettable.

is the Founding Partner of nxtARC. A seasoned leadership advisor, certified coach, and entrepreneur, Nassif has over 20 years of global experience in leadership development, executive coaching, and organizational advisory. An MBA graduate of, he has worked with global firms such asand collaborated with global thought leaders on multiple engagements.. His practice blends leadership assessment with deep human insight and executive development enabling leaders to unlock their potential, elevate their presence, and lead through complexity with more clarity.

nxtARC is a boutique leadership advisory firm based in Dubai, dedicated to the transformational development of conscious leaders. The firm integrates(inner growth, mindset evolution) with(skills and capabilities) to equip leaders to thrive in complex, rapidly changing environments. Its services include executive coaching, leadership assessments, immersive workshops, and strategic advisory, all delivered in both English and Arabic.

With a vision to become the top-of-mind partner for leadership transformation globally, nxtARC combines rigorous methodology with cultural fluency to create meaningful, lasting impact.