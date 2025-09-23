Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enemy Drone Causes Fire In Sumy Region Nature Reserve

2025-09-23 06:06:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Suspilne. Sumy.

“On the evening of September 22, a fire broke out in the Mykhailivska Tsylina nature reserve in the Lebedyn community due to the crash of a Russian drone ,” the report said.

It is noted that rescuers managed to extinguish the fire at approximately 1:30 a.m.

The State Emergency Service noted that the fire engulfed separate areas of one of the nature reserves.

According to the reserve, the fire covered about three hectares of the Mykhailivska Tsylina territory. According to preliminary estimates, the damage amounted to more than UAH 255,000.

Read also: Houses and educational institution damaged in Odesa due to Russian evening attack

Mykhailivska Tsylina is the only nature reserve in the Sumy region where the northernmost areas of the meadow steppe are protected, covering 882.9 hectares, according to the reserve's website. The uniqueness of the Mykhailivska Tsylina Reserve lies in the fact that it protects an area of flat meadow steppe (202.48 hectares), which has been almost completely destroyed in Ukraine. The reserve's flora includes about 525 species, including plants listed in the Red Book of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, in March, a large-scale fire occurred in the Yelanetsky Steppe reserve in Mykolaiv region.

Photo: State Emergency Service

