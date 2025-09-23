Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Strike Iron Production Deal To Boost Co-Op (PHOTO)
The signing took place in Baku during the second day of the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.
The agreement was signed by the Director of Dashkasan Iron Ore LLC, Jeyhun Aliyev, and the Chief Executive Officer of Fonte GreenMet Investments Fund, Yerzhan Mussin.
The project is expected to contribute to the development of Azerbaijan's metallurgical industry, ensure the efficient use of iron ore resources, and boost the production of high-value-added products.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment