Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Strike Iron Production Deal To Boost Co-Op (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Dashkasan Iron Ore LLC and Kazakhstan's Fonte GreenMet Investments Fund OEIC Ltd have signed an agreement to establish a joint venture for the production of Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) with high iron content, Trend reports.

The signing took place in Baku during the second day of the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

The agreement was signed by the Director of Dashkasan Iron Ore LLC, Jeyhun Aliyev, and the Chief Executive Officer of Fonte GreenMet Investments Fund, Yerzhan Mussin.

The project is expected to contribute to the development of Azerbaijan's metallurgical industry, ensure the efficient use of iron ore resources, and boost the production of high-value-added products.