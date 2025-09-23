Royal Diwan: Saudi Grand Mufti Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh Passes Away
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Head of the Saudi Council of Senior Scholars and Grand Mufti of the Kingdom Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh has passed away, said the Royal Diwan on Tuesday.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the funeral prayers for Al-Sheikh will be held in Riyadh after Asr (midday) prayers.
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud also instructed that similar prayers will be held in Makkah and Madinah during the same period.
Al-Sheikh was born in 1940 in Makkah and he was appointed as Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia in June 1999. (end)
