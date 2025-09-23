Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Royal Diwan: Saudi Grand Mufti Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh Passes Away


2025-09-23 06:04:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Head of the Saudi Council of Senior Scholars and Grand Mufti of the Kingdom Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh has passed away, said the Royal Diwan on Tuesday.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the funeral prayers for Al-Sheikh will be held in Riyadh after Asr (midday) prayers.
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud also instructed that similar prayers will be held in Makkah and Madinah during the same period.
Al-Sheikh was born in 1940 in Makkah and he was appointed as Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia in June 1999. (end)
kns


MENAFN23092025000071011013ID1110098359

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search