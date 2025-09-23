Apijet Announces Major Platform Expansion With Availability Of Digital Winglets 4DTM

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) First Solution Providing Deconflicted Optimizations for Lateral, Vertical, Speed and Time to Improve Fuel Efficiency and On-Time Performance

- Rob Green, CEO of APiJETSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- APiJET, the developer of the leading flight path optimization solution, Digital WingletsTM, have announced a major platform expansion available later this year, Digital Winglets 4DTM.Today, Digital Winglets is the only real-time, tactical flight optimization solution to provide deconflicted, alternative flight paths for fuel and time savings. Digital Winglets deconflicts for traffic, special use airspaces, convective cells and more to achieve a high percentage of air-traffic control acceptance. Digital Winglets 4DTM adds deconflicted speed recommendations carriers can use in real-time to optimize flights across four dimensions to maximize fuel efficiency and on-time performance (OTP).“With Digital Winglets 4DTM Carriers truly have a complete real-time enroute optimization solution,” said Rob Green, CEO of APiJET.“We continue to lead the market in terms of science-based technical innovation, empowering carriers with the insights to choose across four flight dimensions to achieve optimal fuel and time efficiency.”Airlines have specific performance goals related to fuel savings, block time and on-time performance. When a flight is late or takes longer than planned, airlines incur additional costs related to passenger and crew misconnections, gate/ground crew disruptions, increased fuel usage, higher maintenance cost, and reduced industry published on-time performance. In Europe, airlines often face stiff penalties in cases of cancellations or delays.Digital Winglets 4DTM Tactical Flight Optimization improves airline efficiency through its proprietary aircraft performance-based algorithms to improve lateral and vertical fight trajectories from departure to arrival runways while simultaneously optimizing speed. Specifically, Digital Winglets 4DTM provides an arrival based, targeted, runway-to-runway recommendation with efficiency opportunities to achieve an optimized arrival time with performance gains versus the airline's planned arrival time.Digital WingletsTM, patent pending technology, is architected with a unique combination of aircraft state data, external data such as SWIM and TBFM, and ground-based technologies which allows carriers to deploy it quickly and seamlessly across their fleets, with no hardware or software to install. Carriers that have deployed Digital WingletsTM will have immediate availability of Digital Winglets 4DTM, with no additional work, when it launches later this year.About APiJETBased in Seattle, WA, APiJET is the aviation software company behind Digital WingletsTM, the flight route optimization solution that provides real-time, conflict-free, alternative flight paths. Digital WingletsTM continuously analyzes flight telemetry, including aircraft performance, wind, restricted airspace, convective weather, turbulence, and conflicting traffic, recommending real-time, conflict-free vertical and lateral rerouting. Digital WingletsTM reduces fuel burn and flight time, accelerating sustainability goals.Contact:APiJET: ...

