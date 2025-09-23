Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Shares Idea Of ​​Coining Medical And Health Tourism Hub

Azerbaijan Shares Idea Of ​​Coining Medical And Health Tourism Hub


2025-09-23 05:07:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. There is an idea to create a center for medical and health tourism in Azerbaijan, Minister of Health Teymur Musayev said on the panel session of the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, this center will also provide unique opportunities in the field of managing health services for the elderly population.

"This is a very special project, and as the Ministry of Health, we'll fully support it.

As for legislative issues, a special legislative approach will be applied to ensure the rapid and effective implementation of the project.

Traditional and standard approaches cannot provide the necessary legislative infrastructure for this project. This will create a legally secured and safe environment for both operators and users," the minister pointed out.

MENAFN23092025000187011040ID1110098117

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search