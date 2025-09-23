Azerbaijan Shares Idea Of ​​Coining Medical And Health Tourism Hub

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)There is an idea to create a center for medical and health tourism in Azerbaijan, Minister of Health Teymur Musayev said on the panel session of the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, this center will also provide unique opportunities in the field of managing health services for the elderly population.

"This is a very special project, and as the Ministry of Health, we'll fully support it.

As for legislative issues, a special legislative approach will be applied to ensure the rapid and effective implementation of the project.

Traditional and standard approaches cannot provide the necessary legislative infrastructure for this project. This will create a legally secured and safe environment for both operators and users," the minister pointed out.