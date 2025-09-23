Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Some Communities In Chernihiv Region Left Without Power Due To Russian Attacks

Some Communities In Chernihiv Region Left Without Power Due To Russian Attacks


2025-09-23 05:06:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, reported the news on Telegram .

MENAFN23092025000193011044ID1110098110

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search