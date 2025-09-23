U.S. Considers Broad Sanctions on ICC
(MENAFN) The United States is deliberating whether to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) in its entirety, which would represent the most significant escalation yet in its campaign against the tribunal, a news outlet reported on Monday, citing six individuals familiar with the matter.
Washington has previously blacklisted specific judges and prosecutors, but adding the court itself to the sanctions list could severely disrupt its daily functions, including paying staff salaries, accessing banking services, and using essential software.
One US official noted that entity-wide sanctions were being considered, though no definitive decision has been made.
The intensified pressure on the Hague-based court follows the ICC’s issuance of arrest warrants last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza, as well as charges against members of Hamas.
Sources indicate that the ICC has already started preparing for possible sanctions by paying staff salaries in advance through the end of 2025 and exploring alternative providers for banking and office software.
Emergency meetings have been conducted among court officials and with diplomats from member states to evaluate the potential consequences.
