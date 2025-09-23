MP Creates 354 Senior Resident Doctors Posts In Key Govt Hospitals

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 23 (IANS) In a significant move to address the shortage of medical faculty across government institutions, the Madhya Pradesh government has approved the creation of 354 senior resident doctor posts in key hospitals of cities, including Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur.

The decision is expected to bolster both healthcare delivery and medical education in the state. Until now, government hospitals in Madhya Pradesh lacked designated posts for resident doctors -- a critical requirement for medical professionals aspiring to become faculty members in medical colleges.

As per current norms, doctors must complete a one-year residency to qualify for teaching roles in medical colleges.

The absence of such opportunities had led to a bottleneck in faculty development, despite the growing number of medical colleges in the state.

“This is a significant decision,” said Kailash Vijayvargia, urban development minister and government spokesperson, after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

He further said,“Without senior resident positions, doctors were unable to acquire the necessary practical experience, which in turn affected the formation of qualified faculty.”

The newly sanctioned posts will allow hospitals to absorb senior resident doctors, creating a surplus of trained professionals who can transition into academic roles. This move is expected to ease the faculty crunch and improve the quality of medical education, the minister further said.

Officials believe the initiative will have a cascading effect; hospitals will benefit from additional hands-on care, while medical colleges will gain access to experienced educators.

The dual role of resident doctors -- providing services and teaching -- will enhance both patient care and academic rigour.

With the healthcare sector expanding rapidly and new medical colleges being established across the state, the demand for qualified faculty has never been higher. The government's decision to institutionalise senior residency is seen as a strategic step toward long-term capacity building. Initially, the posts will be distributed across major government hospitals in Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur, with implementation expected to begin shortly. All medical colleges which are in the offing will also benefit from the resident doctors.