Erdogan Blames Netanyahu for “Complete Genocide” in Gaza
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Monday that Israel is committing a “complete genocide” in Gaza, holding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directly responsible for the deaths.
“I don’t think we can explain it in any other way. This is completely a genocide. And this genocide is caused by Netanyahu.
Netanyahu, mercilessly, has unfortunately killed tens of thousands with this genocide,” Erdogan told Fox News on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
He noted that over 120,000 individuals have been wounded in Gaza and that Türkiye has provided treatment for many of the injured within its borders. “We are in complete opposition to this genocide,” he emphasized.
When questioned about the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and the hostages it holds, Erdogan dismissed the notion that only Hamas should be held accountable.
“This is not a crime that is one sided. I think that would be wrong to accuse just Hamas about this. At the same time, how can we put aside what Netanyahu has done?” he remarked.
Erdogan further accused Israel of launching indiscriminate attacks on civilians, stating: “When it comes to weapons, it (Hamas) can't even be compared with Israel, and Israel is using this power without mercy, from age seven to 70, children, women, the elderly. They have no mercy. And these people are being killed.”
Regarding the possibility of resolving the conflict, Erdogan expressed skepticism, likening it to the ongoing, unresolved Russia-Ukraine war.
“I don’t think we can explain it in any other way. This is completely a genocide. And this genocide is caused by Netanyahu.
Netanyahu, mercilessly, has unfortunately killed tens of thousands with this genocide,” Erdogan told Fox News on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
He noted that over 120,000 individuals have been wounded in Gaza and that Türkiye has provided treatment for many of the injured within its borders. “We are in complete opposition to this genocide,” he emphasized.
When questioned about the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and the hostages it holds, Erdogan dismissed the notion that only Hamas should be held accountable.
“This is not a crime that is one sided. I think that would be wrong to accuse just Hamas about this. At the same time, how can we put aside what Netanyahu has done?” he remarked.
Erdogan further accused Israel of launching indiscriminate attacks on civilians, stating: “When it comes to weapons, it (Hamas) can't even be compared with Israel, and Israel is using this power without mercy, from age seven to 70, children, women, the elderly. They have no mercy. And these people are being killed.”
Regarding the possibility of resolving the conflict, Erdogan expressed skepticism, likening it to the ongoing, unresolved Russia-Ukraine war.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment