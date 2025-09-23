Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Meteorology Department Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility, High Sea


2025-09-23 04:01:27
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Inshore weather until 6:00 pm on Tuesday. It will be hot with dust blowing in places in the daytime and fine by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected strong wind and poor horizontal visibility in places.
Offshore, the weather will be slightly dusty, the report added, warning of strong wind and high seas. Wind inshore will be northwesterlyآ to northerly at a speed of 5–15 KT, gusting to 35 KT in places in the daytime, decreasing to 8–18 KT by night. Offshore wind will be northwesterly at a speed of 12–22 KT, gusting to 28 KT at times.
Sea state inshore will be 2–4 ft, rising to 5 ft at times. Offshore, it will be 4–7 ft, rising to 9 ft at times. Visibility inshore will be 5–9 km / 2 km or less in places daytime, while offshore it will be 4–9 km.

