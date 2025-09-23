GO Markets & Acuity Trading Launch“Signal Centre” For MT4/5, Telegram, Email, And Client Portal

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Multi-region broker GO Markets announced a strategic partnership with Acuity Trading today.The partnership will bring Acuity's AnalysisIQ trade-ideas product to GO Markets' clients under the brand name Signal Centre. The integration delivers curated, analyst-verified trading opportunities directly inside MetaTrader 4/5, Telegram, Dynamic Email updates, and the GO Markets Client Portal, helping traders to make more informed trading decisions.Regulated across multiple jurisdictions, CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), FSC (Mauritius) and FSA (Seychelles), GO Markets will initially focus on rollout and communications for Signal Centre in Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America.What traders get with Signal Centre (powered by Acuity's AnalysisIQ):- Expert-generated trade ideas: Trade ideas are produced by experienced analysts and risk management methodologies are applied.- AI-generated stocks & crypto ideas: Advanced models scan equities and digital assets in real time-using price action, sentiment and macro signals-to surface opportunities that complement our human-verified analysis.- Clear calls to action: Each idea includes precise entry/exit levels, confidence ratings, and ongoing updates to support timely decision-making.- Transparent strategies: Analysis and signal generation is based on proprietary models and human verification..- Diverse data inputs: Ideas are informed by news sentiment, economic calendar data, and technical indicators for a rounded market view.- Favourable risk/reward: Trade ideas are structured with predefined risk/reward ratios (typically 2:1 or greater).- Seamless delivery: Natively integrated into MT4/5, Telegram, Dynamic Email and Client Portal for fast, convenient access.- Regulatory discipline: Content is produced by Acuity Research Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the FCA (UK), supporting robust compliance standards.- Quality over quantity: Around 50 ideas daily, designed to avoid conflicting signals and information overload.“Risk Warning: Trading and investing involve significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. None of the analysis, signals, or tools provided can guarantee future performance. Past results are not indicative of future performance. Seek independent advice if you are unsure of your risk tolerance or investment knowledge.”Mr. Khim Khor, Director & COO, GO Markets, said:“Our clients want trade ideas they can trust, concise, timely, and grounded in disciplined risk management. Signal Centre delivers precisely that, combining Acuity's proven AnalysisIQ framework with delivery channels our traders already use every day, from MT4/5 to Telegram and Dynamic Email. This partnership strengthens our commitment to give clients practical tools that support consistency and better trading habits.”Andrew Lane, CEO, Acuity Trading, said:“We're thrilled to partner with GO Markets to bring AnalysisIQ to their global community as Signal Centre. Our approach blends human expertise with AI to support transparent, actionable trade ideas with clearly defined risk/reward. By embedding this directly within GO Markets' platforms and communications, traders can access structured decision support at the exact moment it's needed.”Signal Centre is being introduced progressively across GO Markets' entities and platforms in Australia, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Availability and feature sets may vary by region and regulatory entity.ENDSNotes to editors:Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to trade. Trading involves risks, and individuals should conduct thorough research and seek professional guidance before making any trading decisions.Material posted here is solely for information purposes and reliance on this may lead to losses. Past performances are not a reliable indicator of future results. Please read our full disclaimer .About GO MarketsGO Markets is a multi-region online trading provider offering access to a wide range of markets through industry-standard platforms and tools. The group is regulated by CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), FSC (Mauritius) and FSA (Seychelles).For more information, visit:About AcuityAcuity Trading revolutionised the online trading experience for millions of investors with the introduction of visual news and sentiment tools in 2013. Today, Acuity continues to lead the fintech market with alpha generating alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. Acuity's team of academics, scientists, news and market professionals are dedicated to delivering highly effective data products that bring value to investors of all levels and experience. Flexible delivery options include APIs, MT4/5, plug and play widgets and third party automation services.Contact Us

