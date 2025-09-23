Big 5 Construct Qatar And INDEX Design To Facilitate Growth In Country's Construction, Design Industries

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Building on the opportunities presented by these initiatives, Big 5 Construct Qatar, the country's largest construction event, returns to the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) from 14-16 October 2025.

The event, co-located with INDEX Design Qatar is held under the patronage of H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The exhibitions will host over 250 international and regional brands showcasing products, solutions, systems and services from more than 25 countries, including China, India, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, the UAE and the US than 10,000 industry professionalsare expected to attend the events, including contractors, consultants, architects, project owners, fit-out specialists and distributors.

Commenting on the exhibitions, Muhammed Kazi, Senior Vice President, dmg events, said,“Qatar's construction sector is showing strong momentum, contributing $5.3bn to the national GDP in Q1 2025 and with nearly $311bn in construction projects underway, the opportunities are significant. Big 5 Construct Qatar and INDEX Design Qatar bring together the suppliers, contractors and decision-makers who make these projects possible, helping to ensure the right expertise and partnerships are in place to support sustainable growth and the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

“These events present a crucial platform for Qatar's construction and interiors industries at a time of rapid national development,” said Rawad Sleem, Co-Founder & General Manager, NeXTfairs.“By bringing together local insight with international expertise, we are empowering stakeholders to collaborate, exchange knowledge and shape the future of Qatar's built environment while enabling sustainable growth.”