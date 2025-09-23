Zelensky To Meet With Trump Today, Speak At UN Security Council, And Hold Series Of Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform's correspondent in New York, Zelensky is expected to attend the opening of the high-level debate, which begins at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Kyiv time).

Also on this day, the President of Ukraine and First Lady Olena Zelenska will take part in a meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, where Zelensky and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney are expected to speak.

In the afternoon, with the participation of the Ukrainian President, a high-level meeting of the UN Security Council will be held to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine. It will begin at 4:00 p.m. (11:00 p.m. Kyiv time).

In addition, Zelenskyy is scheduled to hold talks with Trump on Tuesday, as well as numerous other meetings, including with General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter, Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Liechtenstein's Hereditary Prince Alois, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky arrived in New York on Monday to participate in high-level events of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Photo: Office of the President