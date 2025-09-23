Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Fatal Accident At Blanket Mine
| Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
|
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
| Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
George Lawson
|
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
| Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson
|
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
| Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Elfie Kent
|
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
| 3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
|
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
| Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
|
Tel: +263 77802131
|
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
|
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment