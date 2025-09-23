Sustainable Fuel Innovator, The Fuel Ox Expands Clean Energy Efforts To Mongolia, Ghana, & More
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Asbury, NJ, September 22, 2025 - The seemingly-endless battle for a cleaner, more sustainable future just received a new fighter on the international stage: Industrial Sustainability Group (ISG) dba The Fuel Ox, a New Jersey-based clean energy additive manufacturer who has just announced it is working to expand its business and initiatives to regions including Mongolia, Ghana, Uganda, and Kenya.
"This expansion is an incredible moment for our company," said Rand Taylor, CEO of The Fuel Ox. "For years, our team has been devoted to not just researching the problems with traditional fuel, but designing the solutions from the ground up for a myriad of industries. Now, we have the support to use this knowledge to curb dangerous emissions on a much larger scale. We can't wait to showcase the impact of our efforts and technology."
Despite national and even global pushback to cleaner fuels, The Fuel Ox has persevered in its mission to provide consumers with the most innovative and efficient greentech additives across the industry, with its formulations (including flagship additive Fuel Ox Infinity Lube Super Spray) receiving NSF-Certification, USDA-Certification, and, most recently, EPA Title 40 CFR (Code of Federal Regulations) certification. The company has also fostered connections with various organizations and industries working to forward sustainability, including recent entry into the American Waterways Operators (AWO) as well as previous attendance to 2023's COP28 in Dubai.
As part of The Fuel Ox's new distribution agreement with Mongolia, named 'Fuel Ox Mongol', the company will be opening up the country's mining industry as well as helping combat rampant air pollution in major cities created by toxic emissions through direct connections with the Mongolian Chamber of Commerce and the US Embassy in Mongolia. In Ghana, The Fuel Ox will be forwarding established relationships with the nation's mining companies, a connection built up for nearly three years. Additionally, the company will be working with fuel distributors in Uganda and Kenya to share technological knowledge and steer the industry forward.
"We are so much more than a product manufacturer- we are changemakers, and I am immensely proud of my team's accomplishments over the years," added Taylor. "As we move forward with the development of new next-generation additives, we will continue to advocate for the importance of greentech in the industry and its capabilities, including improving life for humans, animals, and the environment."
About The Fuel Ox
The Fuel Ox is an international corporation dedicated to providing fuel consumers with the most technologically advanced fuel treatments and lubricants on the market while helping them reduce their footprint on the environment with bio-based, eco-friendly and almost completely toxin-free products. Registered as Industrial Sustainability Group (ISG) and based in Asbury, NJ, The Fuel Ox manufactures fuel additives and lubricants to help improve fuel efficiency, operating life and performance of industrial equipment while reducing maintenance costs, equipment downtime, emissions, and pollutants. Its flagship products are Fuel Ox with Combustion Catalyst and Infinity Lube.
