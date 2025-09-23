Sigma Phi Epsilon And Hy-Vee Partner To Support Sycamore State Theater

MENAFN - GetNews) NIU fraternity highlights philanthropy and leadership through community fundraiser







Sycamore IL - September 22, 2025 - When the historic Sycamore State Theater was recently vandalized, members of Sigma Phi Epsilon at Northern Illinois University stepped up to help. Partnering with Hy-Vee, the Illinois Epsilon chapter of SigEp hosted a fundraiser at the Hy-Vee gas station on DeKalb Avenue to raise money for the theater's restoration efforts, including replacement of the damaged seats.

Philanthropy is one of the cornerstones of Sigma Phi Epsilon's Balanced Man Program , which focuses on developing well-rounded men through leadership, service, and personal growth. Each semester, SigEp undergraduates participate in and lead numerous fundraising efforts that not only benefit the local community but also provide real-world opportunities to build organizational and leadership skills.

“SigEp has a long tradition of giving back, and this was a perfect chance to support a historic landmark that means so much to the Sycamore and DeKalb communities,” said Jonathan Hernandez, vice-president of NIU's SigEp chapter.“Partnering with Hy-Vee allowed us to maximize our impact and show what it means to be both a leader and a servant to our community.”

The fundraiser was part of a broader effort to ensure the Sycamore State Theater , which has been a community gathering place for a century, remains open and thriving. Theater owner Makie Maratos expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support.

“We are deeply touched by the generosity of the community and organizations like SigEp and Hy-Vee,” Maratos said.“This fundraiser not only helps us repair the damage but also brings us closer to making long-term improvements for future generations of theatergoers.”

For the men of Sigma Phi Epsilon at NIU, events like this embody the fraternity's mission: helping young men live balanced lives of Sound Mind and Sound Body , while strengthening their ties to the community.

About Sigma Phi Epsilon – Illinois Epsilon

Founded at NIU in 1969, Sigma Phi Epsilon – Illinois Epsilon Chapter is part of the nation's largest and most successful fraternity. Guided by the Balanced Man Program, SigEp develops leaders of character who are committed to academic excellence, personal growth, and service to others.

About Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. With a focus on community engagement, Hy-Vee partners with local organizations to give back and support causes that make a positive impact.

Location Info: Sycamore State Theater, 420 W State St, Sycamore, IL 60178, +18159915112