Macron Recognizes Palestinian State In Interest Of 'Peace' At Landmark UN Summit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

New York: President Emmanuel Macron on Monday announced France's long-awaited recognition of a Palestinian state, saying he was acting in the interest of peace amid Israeli and US criticism.

"France today recognizes a State of Palestine," Macron told the UN summit as the Palestinian delegation led an ovation, saying he was supporting "peace between the Israeli and Palestinian peoples."

Macron is leading a UN summit that already spurred other Western governments to take the landmark step that has infuriated Israel.

"The time for peace has come, as we are just moments away from no longer being able to seize it," Macron told the summit.

"The time has come to free the 48 hostages held by Hamas. The time has come to stop the war, the bombings of Gaza, the massacres and the displacement," Macron said.

Australia, Britain, Canada and Portugal also took the largely symbolic step of recognition on the eve of the summit called by France and Saudi Arabia, piling pressure on Israel as it intensifies its retaliatory war in Gaza that has killed tens of thousands of people.

France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a United Nations Summit on Palestinians at UN headquarters during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 22, 2025. Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)



Macron earlier said he would make the release of hostages taken by Hamas during its October 7, 2023, attack on Israel a precondition for opening a French embassy to the Palestinian state.

Israel has repeatedly warned France against recognizing a Palestinian state, with far-right members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government mulling annexation of the West Bank to make any state impossible.

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, warned, "We will take action."

"It's easier to come here and give speeches, take pictures, feel like they are doing something. But they are not promoting peace. They are supporting terrorism," he told reporters.

The United States, Israel's crucial diplomatic and military supporter, had unsuccessfully urged its allies to drop the recognition plans, with President Donald Trump saying that a state can only come through negotiations.



"Frankly, he believes it's a reward to Hamas," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said of recognizing a Palestinian state.

"So he believes these decisions are just more talk and not enough action from some of our friends and allies," she told reporters in Washington.

Germany, while more critical than Washington of Israel's actions in Gaza, also broke with France and Britain and will not recognize a Palestinian state.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that "a negotiated two-state solution is the path that can allow Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace, security and dignity."

Top of UN agenda

More than 140 world leaders will descend on New York but not Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, who was denied a visa by the US authorities, forcing him to attend virtually.

Israel said it would skip an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Gaza on Tuesday because of the Jewish New Year, calling the timing "regrettable."

Netanyahu reiterated on Sunday his position that there would be no Palestinian state and vowed to accelerate the creation of new settlements.

Two far-right Israeli ministers, Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, went further, calling for the annexation of the West Bank.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told AFP on Friday "we should not feel intimidated by the risk of retaliation."