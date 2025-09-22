Future Electronics Highlights Onsemi Solutions For Smarter, Safer Autonomous Mobile Robots

MENAFN - GetNews)



Montreal, Canada - September 22, 2025 - Future Electronics is excited to feature onsemi's advanced subsystem solutions designed to accelerate the development of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), industrial cobots, and autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs).

onsemi's portfolio integrates intelligent sensing, robust motor control, and reliable communication to enable next-generation robotics. Key components include the NCS32100 inductive sensor, NCN26010 10Base-T1S transceiver, NCD83591 gate driver with NTMFS0D9N04XM MOSFET, and the AR0234CS image sensor, all engineered to deliver seamless movement, real-time data exchange, and heightened environmental awareness.

Key Benefits of onsemi Subsystems

. Modular Design: Motion, sensing, lighting, power, and communication subsystems for easy integration

. Efficient Power Management: High-voltage battery support with e-Fuse protection

. Scalable Connectivity: 10Base-T1S backbone for simplified networking

. Proven Reliability: Automotive-grade components built for demanding industrial environments

Designers can depend on onsemi's cutting-edge technology to simplify system integration, boost performance, and speed time-to-market for autonomous robotics applications.

For more information or to access the technical paper, visit .

