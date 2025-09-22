Radio Jordan Takes Part In 35Th Arab States Broadcasting Union Meeting In Tunisia

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tunis, Sept. 22 (Petra) – Radio Jordan took part on Monday in the 35th session of the Permanent Committee of the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU), held at the union's headquarters in Tunis.Director of Jordanian Radio, Muhannad Safadi, told Petra that the two-day meeting is discussing various agenda items, including preparations for World Radio Day, the Arab Radio and Television Festival for 2025 and 2026, and the evaluation of the 15th Arab Music and Singing Competition, along with a proposal to develop the contest.Safadi added that the committee will also consider a project to establish an audiobook group within the Arab States Broadcasting Union, radio exchange activities, and media support for the Palestinian cause. The session will review Baghdad's designation as the 2026 Capital of Islamic Culture, Tunisia's candidacy as the 2026 Arab Tourism Capital, and Jerusalem's status as the permanent Arab Media Capital for 2026.He noted that Radio Jordan also participated in a workshop hosted by the ASBU on the use of artificial intelligence in radio production, highlighting that AI is increasingly impacting vital sectors such as health and engineering, not just media.