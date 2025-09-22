​​Bitcoin Weekly Roundup: Why BTC Fell After Fed Rate Cut And Profit-Taking​

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Last week's Bitcoin roundup

​Bitcoin's decline on Friday appears largely driven by profit-taking after a recent run-up. The crypto market had climbed ahead of the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) decision to cut rates, and with Bitcoin hitting a one-month high on Thursday, some investors used Friday as an opportunity to lock in gains.

​Even though the Fed did deliver a 25 basis point rate cut, expectations of more aggressive easing had already helped boost risk-asset demand, particularly in cryptocurrencies. As those hopes adjust to what the Fed signals in its forward guidance, some traders grew cautious, leading to mild downward pressure on Bitcoin.

​Also contributing was the behaviour in derivatives and futures markets. Open interest remains elevated, and with many traders positioned for further gains, there is often a tendency for sharp moves down when sentiment shifts. Some of Friday's price action reflects this exposure.

​Bitcoin drops to key support zone ​Bitcoin bearish scenario:

​Bitcoin is weighing on the lower boundary of its $113,510.23-to-$111,982.45 support zone. A fall through it on a daily chart closing basis may lead to the June peak and 4 September low at $110,617.03-to--$109,385.95 to be revisited. Further down lies the early September low at $107,286.25.

​Bitcoin bullish scenario:

​As long as Bitcoin holds at the $111,982.45 early August low on a daily chart closing basis, a recovery towards the upper boundary of the support zone at $113,510.23 may be retested. Further up meanders the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at $114,430.29.

​Only a swift bullish reversal, rise and daily chart close above Monday's $115,459.09 intraday high would indicate the the current key support area has done its job and held.

Bitcoin daily candlestick chart Source: TradingViewImportant to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary .