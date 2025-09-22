Development Of Autonomous Trucks In The Global Mining Sector, 2025 Industry Research - China Leads In Adoption With Major Contributions From China Energy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market for autonomous haul trucks in mining is expanding due to increased productivity, safety, and cost benefits. China leads in adoption, with major contributions from China Energy. Caterpillar and Komatsu are top OEMs. Opportunities lie in tracking growth, comparing company use, and planning future deployments.

The report analyses the development of autonomous haul trucks in the mining industry, tracking additions over time and specifying the exact brands and models used across each mine. Future plans for further additions or introductions of AHS are included as well as details of the benefits achieved from the use of autonomous trucks by miners.

The popularity of autonomous haul trucks is continuing to grow across surface mines, with miners taking advantage of improvements to productivity; reductions in accidents and operating costs; increased machine life and tyre life and lower fuel consumption.

As of July, 2025, Mining Intelligence Center was tracking 3,832 autonomous haul trucks operating on surface mines across the globe. This figure includes both those that are autonomous-ready as well as running autonomously.

The largest population of autonomous trucks is in China with 2,090, followed by Australia, Canada and Chile.

CHN ENERGY Investment Group (China Energy) accounts for the largest number of autonomous trucks, followed by Guanghui Energy, BHP and Rio Tinto. Caterpillar is the leading OEM, and Komatsu is in second place. Chinese OEMs Tonly and LGMG are in third and fourth places. These four OEMs together account for 88% of the known brands tracked by the analyst.

Track the development of autonomous haul trucks in the mining sector.

Drill down to numbers of autonomous trucks by brand and model at each mine

Compare the use of autonomous trucks by mining company

Identify the benefits achieved from the use of autonomous trucks by miners. View future plans for the introduction of autonomous trucks by mine.

Executive summary

Global population of autonomous trucks by mine, country, make and model

Upcoming plans for use of autonomous trucks

Autonomous trucks population as % of total trucks - by mine

Automation providers companies - %shares by company

Autonomous truck population - by miner & OEM

Autonomous trucks by payload size bands and by region

Key autonomous truck models for major OEMs

Benefits achieved or predicted from autonomous trucks - by miner & OEM Key developments

CHN ENERGY Investment Group

Guanghui Energy Co Ltd

BHP Group

Rio Tinto

Yankuang Energy Group

Fortescue Ltd

State Power Investment Corp Ltd

Suncor Energy

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Tonly

LGMG

XCMG

EACON Mining Waytous

