Uzbekistan Rolls Into Action With ADB On New China-Kyrgyzstan Rail Link

2025-09-22 10:06:31
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 22. Deputy Minister of Transport Ilhomjon Abdugafarov met with Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice-President Yingming Yang to discuss the digitalization of the transport sector, the development of multimodal transport, and container infrastructure along the new China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway corridor, Trend reports.

The meeting also covered initiatives to advance green mobility in Tashkent, as well as technical assistance in developing the regulatory framework for toll roads using public-private partnership mechanisms.

Vice-President Inmin Yan praised the partnership with the Ministry of Transport and highlighted the strategic importance of the ongoing projects.

ADB representatives expressed their interest in continuing the dialogue and providing technical and advisory support for a range of initiatives in the future.

The joint project portfolio between Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank currently totals $14 billion, covering key areas such as green energy, transport, digital transformation, education, and other priority sectors

