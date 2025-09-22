Uzbekistan Rolls Into Action With ADB On New China-Kyrgyzstan Rail Link
The meeting also covered initiatives to advance green mobility in Tashkent, as well as technical assistance in developing the regulatory framework for toll roads using public-private partnership mechanisms.
Vice-President Inmin Yan praised the partnership with the Ministry of Transport and highlighted the strategic importance of the ongoing projects.
ADB representatives expressed their interest in continuing the dialogue and providing technical and advisory support for a range of initiatives in the future.
The joint project portfolio between Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank currently totals $14 billion, covering key areas such as green energy, transport, digital transformation, education, and other priority sectors
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment