Azerbaijan's ANAMA Shares Weekly Update On Mine Clearance In Nation's Liberated Areas
According to the information, 95 anti-personnel mines, 14 anti-tank mines, and 1,286 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were found and neutralized during demining operations conducted by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the State Border Service (SBS), and four private companies across the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadly, and Zangilan.
Over the past week, an area of 1,130.6 hectares was de-mined and cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.
The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.
