Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syria Sets October 5 for Parliamentary Elections

2025-09-22 09:20:31
(MENAFN) Syria will conduct parliamentary elections on October 5, marking the first such vote since the ousting of Bashar al-Assad's regime last year, the country's electoral commission confirmed on Sunday.

The commission announced that elections will take place across all constituencies. According to a decree issued by President Ahmad al-Sharaa on August 27, 140 of the 210 seats in the People’s Assembly will be elected by the public, while the remaining 70 seats will be directly appointed by the president.

Assad, who had ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December following the collapse of the Ba'ath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. In January, a new transitional government led by al-Sharaa was established.

