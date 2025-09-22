Genius Group To Host Genius Future Summit On October 2-3, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the“Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced the final speaker lineup for the Genius Future Summit that the Company is hosting on October 2-3, 2025, billed as Asia's No.1 Event for Entrepreneur, Changemakers and Visioneers.

The Speakers at the Genius Future Summit include world leading thought leaders, experts and entrepreneurs including:



Steven Bartlett - Founder of Flight Story & thirdweb, Host of The Diary of a CEO podcast

Saifedean Ammous - Economist and best-selling author of The Bitcoin Standard

Roger James Hamilton - Founder & CEO, Genius Group, NYT Bestselling Author

Sergey Solonin - Founder, Nuanu Creative City

Diana Bule Bitcoin - Co-founder of Bitcoin Indonesia and Bitcoin House Bali

Angie Stead - Founder, Education Angels

Llana Reece - Founder & Director, ProEd Global School

Daniel McCloy - Head of Curriculum, Green School

Penny Power OBE - Author, Co-Founder, Ecademy & BIP100

Thomas Power - Author, Co-Founder, Ecademy & BIP100

Masami Sato - CEO and Founder of Buy1GIVE1

Paul Dunn - Co-Founder of Buy1GIVE1

Gary Wilde - Titan Alchemist, CEO Wingman, Co-Founder of Legend X® and The Legend X leagueTM

Prem Sangeet - Director at Startup Grind & GP at Supreme Factory

Paul O'Mahony - Founder, Rethink Academy & FUNancial Freedom Will Travis - Founder & CEO of Elevation Barn, Host of the Elevate podcast

The Annual Genius Future Summit brings together the world's brightest leaders, innovators, and thinkers to explore the top trends shaping our future. Over two immersive days, attendees gain insights, connections, and strategies to thrive in the decade ahead.

Highlights of the summit include:



The top 10 trends in the ABC's of the Future: AI, Bitcoin, and Community

Forums on Entrepreneurship, Education and Environment

Launch of Genius Academy's latest Microcourses, including The Genius Code.

Launch of the 2026 schedule of Genius Camps and Genius Certifications. Launch of the full Genius City model and Genius City network at Nuanu, Bali.



Genius Group's CEO, Roger James Hamilton, said“The Genius Future Summit is our biggest annual event for our global community, and we're looking forward to be hosting the summit for the first time on the site of our Genius City. The rapid growth in AI and the Bitcoin economy makes this a unique opportunity to connect with our community, share our growth plans and bring together a lineup of world class thought leaders.”

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 5.8 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit

About Coinfest Asia

Coinfest Asia is an annual event organized by Indonesia Crypto Network (ICN) and Coinvestasi. Recognized as the world's largest crypto festival, it is where innovation meets adoption. The event has successfully brought together over 10,000 participants and more than 200 industry leaders, and has been attended by over 3,000 companies from a wide range of industries, including Google Cloud, VISA, ByteDance, GoTo, Coinbase, Standard Chartered, Polygon, AWS, Ripple, DBS, and many more. To learn more, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

