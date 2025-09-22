Cosmos Health Commences U.S. Operations, Entering $164B Nutraceuticals Market With Its Sky Premium Life Brand Expects 75% Gross Margins And Strong Cash Flow, With NOOR Collagen Alone Projected To Generate Over $12M In Annualized Revenue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced the commencement of its U.S. operations with the launch of its proprietary Sky Premium Life food supplements brand.

All Sky Premium Life products sold in the United States are manufactured locally in GMP-certified, FDA-registered, and UL-audited U.S. facilities, underscoring the Company's commitment to regulatory excellence and product integrity while mitigating tariff exposure and cross-border logistical risks.

Sales are already underway for Sky Premium Life NOOR Collagen, a proprietary product formulated with premium marine collagen tripeptide, currently available in capsule form and featuring a clinically validated formula designed to support skin and joint health.







The Company anticipates strong gross margins of approximately 75% and significant cash flow generation from its Sky Premium Life U.S. operations. NOOR Collagen alone is projected to generate more than $12 million in annualized revenue, with additional growth expected as the Company introduces new products and expands its Sky Premium Life portfolio in the U.S. to meet strong consumer demand.

According to Grand View Research , the U.S. nutraceuticals market was valued at $163.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2030. Growth is fueled by rising health awareness, demand for natural wellness solutions, and increasing consumer interest in products that support immunity, gut health, cognition, and energy. With both aging and younger demographics proactively investing in wellness, the U.S. remains the world's largest and most influential nutraceuticals market.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "We are very pleased to officially commence U.S. operations with the launch of Sky Premium Life NOOR. Early sales momentum is encouraging, and we expect a significant revenue boost from our U.S. operations. This launch marks an important milestone in Cosmos' expansion strategy as we establish our footprint in the world's largest nutraceuticals market, supported by local manufacturing capabilities. Sky Premium Life NOOR Collagen is the first step in a series of planned U.S. product introductions that reflect our commitment to scientifically validated, high-efficacy formulations. We expect our U.S. business to become a key growth driver, reinforcing Cosmos' position as a global healthcare innovator.”

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at , , , , , as well as LinkedI and .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectation that accumulation of ETH will enhance long-term shareholder value through increasing ETH-per-share, the Company's plans to explore additional yield-generating strategies to optimize cash flow and utility from ETH holdings, that the Facility will provide access to growth capital to support a range of strategic initiatives, including accelerated product development, advanced R&D innovation, enhanced commercial initiatives, and the Company's planned entry into U.S. manufacturing and the anticipated use of proceeds. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website ( ). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

