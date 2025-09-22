Geogrid In North America Market Size, Industry Share And Business Analysis Report, 2027

North America Geogrid Market Analysis

The North America geogrid market is anticipated to generate $408.3 million by 2027. growth at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the North America geogrid market generated $282.0 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $408.25 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.Download PDF Brochure:Surge in infrastructure development activities across the U.S. and Mexico and superior physical properties of geogrid drive the growth of the North America geogrid market. However, unavailability of skilled workers is anticipated to restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in adoption of geogrid material in soil reinforcement is expected to provide new growth opportunities during the forecast period.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the North America geogrid market based on type, application, and country.Based on type, the biaxial segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, it is also estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here:Based on industry, the road industry segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the soil reinforcement segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.Based on country, the U.S. contributed the highest share, accounting for more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Canada is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.Leading market players analyzed in the research include Carthage Mills, Tensar Corporation, Strata System, Properx Operating Company, Tdm Group, Maccaferri, Synteen Technical Fabrics, Tencate Geosynthetics, Layfield Group. Ltd., and Huesker US.Access Full Summary Report:For More Details:

