Chief Of General Staff Of Azerbaijani Army Begins Working Visit To Belarus
Colonel General Karim Valiyev, First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, has begun a working visit to Belarus at the invitation of Major General Pavel Muraveyko, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and First Deputy Minister of Defense of Belarus, Azernews reports.
According to the Ministry of Defense, during the visit, Colonel General Valiyev is scheduled to meet with his Belarusian counterpart to discuss matters of mutual military interest.
