Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chief Of General Staff Of Azerbaijani Army Begins Working Visit To Belarus

Chief Of General Staff Of Azerbaijani Army Begins Working Visit To Belarus


2025-09-22 07:13:55
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Colonel General Karim Valiyev, First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, has begun a working visit to Belarus at the invitation of Major General Pavel Muraveyko, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and First Deputy Minister of Defense of Belarus, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Defense, during the visit, Colonel General Valiyev is scheduled to meet with his Belarusian counterpart to discuss matters of mutual military interest.

MENAFN22092025000195011045ID1110093285

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search