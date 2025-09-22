Governors Of Kuwait's Six Provinces Discuss Enhancing Public Services, Facilities
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- The governors of Kuwait's six provinces held a meeting on Monday to discuss a range of issues related to security, development, economy, environment, and social affairs, with a focus on improving the quality of public services and facilities.
The meeting was hosted by Farwaniya Governor, Sheikh Athbi Nasser Al-Athbi Al-Sabah, who welcomed Assima Governor Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Mubarak Al-Kabeer governor and the Hawally Acting Governor Sheikh Sabah Bader Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Jahra Governor Hamad Al Habshi, Ahmadi Governor Sheikh Homoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Director General of the General Directorate for Ministerial Committees and Governorates Affairs Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah.
According to a statement issued by the Farwaniya Governorate, the governors emphasized the importance of their role in following up on ongoing and completed development projects, in line with the directives of Kuwait's leadership to deliver services that benefit citizens and drive sustainable development.
They also expressed their appreciation to the political leadership and the government for their continued support in strengthening the role of governors in serving Kuwait. The statement highlighted that regular coordination among the governors aims to unify efforts and promote teamwork.
Farwaniya Governor Sheikh Athbi Al-Nasser stressed that such meetings enhance cooperation and positively contribute to advancing work across all provinces. (end)
