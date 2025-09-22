Gogo Announces EASA STC For Gogo Galileo HDX Antenna For Bombardier Global Aircraft, Granted To QCM Design

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The STC, which was developed in collaboration with Germany's ACC Columbia Jet Service, covers the Global Express, Global Express XRS, Global 5000, Global 6000, Global 6500 and Global 6500. As part of the STC process, ACC Columbia completed the first system installation on a Bombardier Global 5000 operated by Skyside, the Austria-based charter and aircraft management company.

Skyside passengers are now benefitting from uninterrupted, global, high-speed consistent connectivity via the Eutelsat OneWeb LEO satellite network. The purpose-built for business aviation terminal enables seamless web browsing, video conferencing, streaming, email, and much more.

“We are extremely proud to confirm this STC and look forward to working with Gogo customers seeking to upgrade their existing connectivity services or take the first step in optimizing this innovative new technology,” says Christian Schusser CEO of QCM Design.“The compact ESA and simplicity of the hardware installation belie the power of its connectivity provision. We know that Global series aircraft owners will welcome reliable, consistent high-speed broadband services to keep them continuously productive and entertained as they travel.”

The Skyside aircraft was modified with the Gogo AVANCE SCS platform in the summer of 2024, and with the addition of the Gogo Galileo HDX antenna, passengers will now enjoy a terrestrial-like digital experience in the air.“Gogo Galileo, combined with the already activated Gogo Vision 360 as part of the installed AVANCE SCS package, will provide Skyside customers with market-leading connectivity and IFE provision,” says Dave Falberg, Senior VP Sales – EMEA APAC, Gogo.“The addition of the HDX system will ensure Skyside passengers can stay productive, entertained, and relaxed during flight. Passengers expect connectivity to always work, which is why the service is supported by global 24/7/365 support, cybersecurity monitoring and other added value services. This enhances the service value for Skyside, and hence the passenger experience.”

QCM Design expects approval from other regulators, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA), will follow the initial EASA approval. The STC development builds on ACC Columbia's existing relationship with Gogo. ACC Columbia was the first European MRO to install the Gogo Plane Simple Ku-band tail mount terminal on a Bombardier Global Express in Europe. Customers can now pre-order the installation for their Bombardier Global business jets from ACC Columbia at their Hanover and Cologne/Bonn airport facilities.

Photo Caption: Gogo worked closely with QCM Design and ACC Columbia to generate the new Gogo Galileo HDX STC

