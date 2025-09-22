Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan To Pilot 'Gross Contract' System In Eco-Friendly Public Transport

Azerbaijan To Pilot 'Gross Contract' System In Eco-Friendly Public Transport


2025-09-22 06:07:34
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The "gross contract" system in Azerbaijan's public transport sector will first be implemented on buses powered by compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric engines that have been transferred to the cashless payment system, Azernews reports.

The pilot stage will cover the administrative territories of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Nakhchivan, Khankendi, as well as Absheron, Aghdam, Shusha and Lachin regions.

Anar Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA), announced the decision at a briefing dedicated to President Ilham Aliyev's decree on improving road passenger transportation.

Rzayev also noted that for Ganja, diesel-engine buses manufactured after January 1, 2025, are planned to be included within the scope of the system.

MENAFN22092025000195011045ID1110093006

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search