Azerbaijan To Pilot 'Gross Contract' System In Eco-Friendly Public Transport

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz

The "gross contract" system in Azerbaijan's public transport sector will first be implemented on buses powered by compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric engines that have been transferred to the cashless payment system, Azernews reports.

The pilot stage will cover the administrative territories of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Nakhchivan, Khankendi, as well as Absheron, Aghdam, Shusha and Lachin regions.

Anar Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA), announced the decision at a briefing dedicated to President Ilham Aliyev's decree on improving road passenger transportation.

Rzayev also noted that for Ganja, diesel-engine buses manufactured after January 1, 2025, are planned to be included within the scope of the system.