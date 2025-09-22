Rockpool Backs Specialist B2B Provider Of VIP Events And Travel Services, Imperial Corporate Events

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LEICESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rockpool has invested in Imperial Corporate Events (“ICE”), a market-leading UK-based corporate events agency.ICE specialises in delivering VIP event and travel services to corporate clients, combining premium travel, accommodation, and catering, with access to prestigious sporting events, concerts, shows, and unique culinary experiences.

Founded in 2002, ICE has developed a reputation for providing best-in-class events worldwide. Clients benefit from comprehensive pre-event support and dedicated on-site staff, ensuring a seamless and elevated experience for both companies and their guests. The business is well-positioned to capitalise on strong growth dynamics in the sports hospitality and VIP music experiences market, fuelled by rising demand for exclusive in-person experiences. ICE's calendar features some of the world's most sought-after events across sport, music and culture.

The business was co-founded and is led by CEO Rob Poutch, who has overseen the delivery of unique client experiences at more than 15,000 events during ICE's 20+ year history. Rockpool is investing alongside the existing management team to support ICE's next phase of growth. The investment will enable the company to expand its geographical reach, pursue acquisitions, and secure access to additional premium events across the global sports and entertainment sectors.

Will Beckett (Investment Manager), James Ashton (Investment Associate), and Scott Sheldon (Investment Analyst) led the deal for Rockpool.

Robert Poutch, CEO of ICE said:“Rockpool's backing marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Imperial. After more than two decades helping clients strengthen their most important relationships through unforgettable in person experiences, we are at a pivotal moment. With Rockpool alongside us, we will scale across the UK and internationally, expanding our reach, deepening access to premium products, and raising the bar on service while staying true to the values and culture that make Imperial special. Their support gives us the opportunity to invest in our people, technology and infrastructure, and to combine organic growth with selective acquisitions. We chose Rockpool for their experience with founder led businesses and their hands on, collaborative approach. They understand where we have come from and, importantly, they share our ambition for what comes next.”

Will Beckett, Investment Manager at Rockpool Investments, said:“We are delighted to be investing in ICE, which has cemented its reputation as a market-leading provider for VIP event and travel services. We look forward to supporting Rob and his team as ICE expands into new geographies, pursue acquisitions and continue to deliver a world-class service for its clients.”

Paul Woolley, Chair of ICE said:“Rob and his team have done an outstanding job to get the business to the market leading position it finds itself in. This investment will enable such a well-positioned business to capitalise on strong market growth in sports hospitality and VIP music experiences driven by substantial increases in demand for in-person experiences. I am looking forward to playing a full part in helping the business to capitalise on the opportunities that lie ahead for ICE.”

Advisors

Rockpool was advised by Taylor Wessing (Legal), Cooper Parry (Financial and Tax), RPL (Commercial), Continuum Ventures Ltd (HR) and Claritas Tax (Tax).

ICE was advised by HMT Corporate Finance (M&A), Freeths (Legal), and Travel Trade Consultancy (Commercial).

ABOUT ROCKPOOL

Rockpool Investments is a private equity firm dedicated to creating opportunities for high-net-worth individuals and family offices to invest in private companies. Rockpool provides equity and loan capital to profitable UK-based companies and has invested over £775m since inception.

