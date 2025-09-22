Foremost Clean Energy Engages With Interactive Offers LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --. () () ("" or the ""), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing services agreement with Interactive Offers LLC. (“”) to enhance investor and market awareness amongst the global investment community. Under the agreement, Interactive Offers will provide comprehensive digital marketing services to include dedicated email, newsletter, influencer, social media awareness and SMS.

Under the terms of the agreement, Interactive Offers will receive $200,000 USD per month over the course of the initial 3-month term starting on September 21, 2025 and will continue month-to-month until either party terminates. Either party may pause or terminate the campaign at any time by providing 48-hour notice. Interactive Offers business address is 327 Plaza Real Ste. 319 Boca Raton, Fl 33431 and can be contacted via phone at 1 (844) 563 3377 or via email at ... .

The Company has also engaged Connect 4 Marketing Ltd. (" Connect4 ") to provide targeted SEM advertising strategies focused on high-value financial keywords complemented by a sophisticated digital retargeting campaign aimed at engaging interested investors who have previously visited the company's informational landing page and 3rd party hosted pages. The term of the agreement with Connect4 is for a period of 3-month period beginning September 23, 2025, for $20,000 USD plus applicable taxes per month and will continue month-to-month there after until either party terminates by providing 7-days' notice. Connect4 is registered in Brossard, Quebec at 5505 Boulevard Du Quartier, 702, J4Z 0R9. Connect 4 operates from 407 McGill St bureau 501, Montreal, Quebec, H2Y 2G3 and can be reached at ... or by phone @ 1 (514) 970-1316.

Interactive Offers and Connect4 is an arm's-length party to Foremost, has no interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities, and has no right or intent to acquire such an interest at this time. However, Interactive Offers and Connect4 and its clients may acquire securities of the Company in the future. No stock options or other securities-based compensation are being granted in connection with this engagement, and there is no performance factors contained in either of their agreements.

About Foremost

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (WKN: A3DCC8) is a rapidly growing North American uranium and lithium exploration company. The Company holds an option to earn up to a 70% interest in 10 prospective uranium properties (with the exception of the Hatchet Lake, where Foremost is able to earn up to 51%), spanning over 330,000 acres in the prolific, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. As the demand for carbon-free energy continues to accelerate, domestically mined uranium and lithium are poised for dynamic growth, playing an important role in the future of clean energy. Foremost's uranium projects are at different stages of exploration, from grassroots to those with significant historical exploration and drill-ready targets. The Company's mission is to make significant discoveries alongside and in collaboration with Denison through systematic and disciplined exploration programs.

Foremost also has a portfolio of lithium projects at varying stages of development, which are located across 55,000+ acres in Manitoba and Quebec. For further information, please visit the Company's website at .

