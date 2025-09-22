Steelite-Utopia Opens Flagship London Showroom: The Destination For Hospitality Tabletop Solutions

Steelite-Utopia London Showroom

Steelite-Utopia, the leading name in hospitality tabletop solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its flagship showroom in the heart of London.

- Ben Tearall, VP Sales UKILONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Steelite-Utopia , the leading name in hospitality tabletop solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its flagship showroom in the heart of London.Located on Floor 2, Palladium House, Argyll Street, London, the expansive 4,000 square metre space sets a new benchmark for the industry-bringing together under one roof an inspiring collection of tableware, glassware, cutlery, barware, buffet, and bespoke solutions. Whether you're outfitting a boutique hotel, Michelin-starred restaurant, or cutting-edge cocktail bar, Steelite-Utopia offers a one-stop destination for hospitality professionals and design visionaries alike.“The launch of this London showroom marks a significant milestone for Steelite-Utopia,” said Ben Tearall, VP Sales UKI.“It represents our shared passion for elevating the guest experience through world-class product design, innovation, and functionality.”The space has been meticulously curated to showcase not only the breadth of the Steelite-Utopia collection, but also the versatility of its products. With dedicated creative spaces, visitors are encouraged to interact, explore, and be inspired.Visit the ShowroomSteelite-UtopiaFloor 2, Palladium HouseArgyll StreetLondon, W1F 7LDTo book an appointment, email ...

