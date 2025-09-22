Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Prices Soar to All-Time High of USD3,719.95

Gold Prices Soar to All-Time High of USD3,719.95


2025-09-22 05:10:11
(MENAFN) Gold prices surged by 0.7% on Monday, reaching an all-time high of $3,719.95 as of 0630GMT, fueled by mounting market speculation of further rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Over the past year, gold has fluctuated between $2,536.91 and $3,719.95, marking a substantial 40.7% gain during this period.

The latest price jump follows the Federal Reserve’s decision to lower its policy rate by 25 basis points last week, a move strongly advocated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Looking ahead to the Fed’s meetings in October and December, markets anticipate additional rate cuts.

The Fed’s decision-making is also being influenced by weak inflation data, rising unemployment, and ongoing pressure from Trump to ease monetary policy further.

MENAFN22092025000045017169ID1110092797

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search