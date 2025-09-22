Ramtha Holds Top Spot As Week 7 Of Jordan Pro League Delivers Goals, Drama

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- Week 7 of the Jordan Pro League packed plenty of action, with 14 goals scored across five fixtures two more than the previous round as Ramtha stayed atop the table and traditional powerhouses kept the pressure on.Ramtha held firm at No. 1 with a 2-1 win over Ahli at Amman International Stadium on Sunday night. Mohammad Abu Zureiq struck twice in quick succession (26', 34') to put Ramtha in control, while Abdullah Al-Shuaibat's late strike in the 87th minute came too little, too late for Ahli.Elsewhere, Al-Jazeera edged Salt 1-0 behind an 79th-minute winner from Ibrahim Jawabreh, while Faisaly turned on the firepower in a 4-2 shootout over Baqaa. Ahmed Ersan netted a first-half brace (12', 35') and Harry Aron added two more (43', 76'), while Baqaa clawed back through Khaled Sayahen (50') and Mohammad Abu Arqub in stoppage time (90+2).Shabab Al-Ordon also bagged three points with a 2-1 win over Sarhan. Mohammad Taha opened the scoring on the hour mark, and Malik Allan doubled the lead in the 78th. Sarhan's Mohammad Sandouqa pulled one back seven minutes later, but the comeback bid stalled.The week wrapped up Monday night as Wihdat downed league rivals Hussein Irbid 1-0, thanks to a 77th-minute strike from Mohannad Samreen.After seven weeks, the standings see Ramtha clear at the top with 19 points, trailed by Faisaly (16), Wihdat (13), Hussein (12), and Salt (11). Mid-table traffic has Jazeera and Baqaa on 10 points each, while Ahli and Shabab sit on four apiece. Sarhan remain winless and bottom of the table.