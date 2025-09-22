US Economist Highlights Azerbaijan's Growing Appeal For Investment In Future Tech

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan holds significant potential to attract foreign direct investment in emerging technologies and future-focused industries, said Nouriel Roubini, American economist and CEO of Roubini Macro Associates, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Roubini emphasized that economic diversification is critical for Azerbaijan, highlighting numerous areas where new technologies could drive growth.

He noted that technological solutions can improve the efficiency of hydrocarbon production and consumption. Additionally, Azerbaijan has made strong commitments to the green transition, hosting COP29 last year, positioning green technologies as a central component of its development strategy. Financial inclusion and the efficiency of financial services were also highlighted as key priorities.

“Of course, it is important to enhance the efficiency of state-owned enterprises and ensure that future growth is increasingly driven by the private sector and new technologies,” Roubini said.

He added that trade volumes from Central and East Asia to the Middle East, the Caucasus region, and Europe are expected to grow, with transport and logistics becoming increasingly technology-driven.