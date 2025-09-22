Serbia, China Bolster Defense Partnership With New Tech And Joint Projects
During the meeting, aspects of the existing cooperation were discussed, and both sides agreed that the collaboration between the two countries is at a high level. It was also reiterated that China is Serbia's main partner in the field of air defense systems and unmanned aerial vehicles, and that there is an upward trend in cooperation in other high-tech areas as well.
On this occasion, Minister Gašić stated that it is of particular importance that both sides intend to expand cooperation in the coming period. This will include not only procurement on commercial terms and joint development, which have already been implemented, but also the transfer of production technologies and strengthening the ties between the defense industries of the two countries.
The Minister expressed gratitude for the equipment and weaponry donations implemented so far, and the interlocutors agreed that the military donation mechanism represents one of the key forms of cooperation and a confirmation of the traditional friendship between Serbia and China.
Representatives of the Chinese delegation highly praised the “Strength of Unity” military parade, which they attended the previous day. In the coming days, during their visit to Serbia, they will visit the Military Technical Institute, hold expert talks with representatives of the Material Resources Sector, and tour the International Arms and Military Equipment Fair“PARTNER 2025.”
