Kyrgyzstan Reaffirms Its Commitment To Deepen Cooperation With Turkmenistan
In his letter, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov emphasized the value of friendly relations between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, which are based on mutual trust and joint development, and expressed confidence that bilateral ties would continue to grow for the benefit of both nations.
The Kyrgyz leader Zhaparov, also praised President Berdimuhamedov's leadership, noting that under his guidance, Turkmenistan is confidently developing, strengthening its international standing, and preserving the unique traditions of the Turkmen people.
Zhaparov concluded by wishing President Berdimuhamedov good health, prosperity, and continued success in his responsible state activities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment