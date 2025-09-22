Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyzstan Reaffirms Its Commitment To Deepen Cooperation With Turkmenistan

2025-09-22 05:07:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 22. Kyrgyzstan highlights friendly ties with Turkmenistan in birthday greetings to President Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports.

In his letter, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov emphasized the value of friendly relations between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, which are based on mutual trust and joint development, and expressed confidence that bilateral ties would continue to grow for the benefit of both nations.

The Kyrgyz leader Zhaparov, also praised President Berdimuhamedov's leadership, noting that under his guidance, Turkmenistan is confidently developing, strengthening its international standing, and preserving the unique traditions of the Turkmen people.

Zhaparov concluded by wishing President Berdimuhamedov good health, prosperity, and continued success in his responsible state activities.

