Azerbaijan's Top Military Official Kicks Off Working Visit To Belarus

2025-09-22 05:07:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22.​ The First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, has begun a working visit to Belarus at the invitation of Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus – First Deputy Minister of Defense, Major General Pavel Muraveiko, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Within the visit, Colonel General K.Valiyev is scheduled to meet with his Belarusian counterpart.

