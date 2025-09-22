Special MID Unit Prymary Burns Two Russian Amphibious Aircraft In Crimea And Hits Helicopter

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Main Intelligence Directorate reported this on Facebook .

On September 21, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, soldiers of the Special Unit“Prymary”“hunted down two Russian Be-12 Chayka anti-submarine amphibious aircraft. This is the first time a Be-12 has been hit in history,” the report said.

These aircraft are equipped with expensive equipment for detecting and combating submarines.

During the raid on Crimea, the Special Unit "Prymary" also destroyed another Mi-8 multi-purpose helicopter belonging to the Russian invaders.

Kupyansk front: the situation is challenging but far from bleak

As reported by Ukrinform, MID soldiers struck three Mi-8 helicopters belonging to Russian invaders and an expensive Russian 55Zh6U Nebo-U radar station in Crimea.

Illustrative photo: com/MyroslavBiletskyi