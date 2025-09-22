Disruptions Hit Telegram, Facebook in Guinea Amid Constitutional Vote
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Guinea experienced disruptions to social media platforms Telegram and Facebook as the country conducted a constitutional referendum, viewed as a pivotal move toward ending military rule and reinstating civilian governance after the 2021 coup.
Global watchdog Netblocks confirmed the disruptions, highlighting that the move could hinder the flow of information and affect coverage of unfolding events. The organization posted the update on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Transitional President Mamadi Doumbouya, who assumed power in a military coup in September 2021, had promised to draft a new constitution for Guinea. The proposed draft was unveiled on national television in July and put to a vote in Sunday’s referendum.
Key provisions of the new constitution include extending the presidential term from five to seven years, allowing for one reelection, establishing a senate with one-third of members appointed by the president, and creating a special court for top officials. Additionally, it grants immunity to former presidents and, for the first time, permits independent candidates to run. These provisions have sparked speculation about Doumbouya’s long-term political ambitions.
The referendum process has been met with criticism, particularly from major opposition parties, including the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG) and the Rally of the Guinean People (RPG), who have boycotted the vote and pointed to restrictions on political activity.
Polling stations were set to close at 6 pm local time (1800 GMT), but no official date has been set for the release of the results.
Doumbouya’s National Council of the Rally for Development (CNRD) ousted long-time President Alpha Conde on September 5, 2021, triggering international condemnation. However, the military junta later agreed to a 24-month transition plan with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), committing to return power to civilian hands by the end of 2024.
Guinea is also expected to hold its first presidential election since the coup in December.
Global watchdog Netblocks confirmed the disruptions, highlighting that the move could hinder the flow of information and affect coverage of unfolding events. The organization posted the update on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Transitional President Mamadi Doumbouya, who assumed power in a military coup in September 2021, had promised to draft a new constitution for Guinea. The proposed draft was unveiled on national television in July and put to a vote in Sunday’s referendum.
Key provisions of the new constitution include extending the presidential term from five to seven years, allowing for one reelection, establishing a senate with one-third of members appointed by the president, and creating a special court for top officials. Additionally, it grants immunity to former presidents and, for the first time, permits independent candidates to run. These provisions have sparked speculation about Doumbouya’s long-term political ambitions.
The referendum process has been met with criticism, particularly from major opposition parties, including the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG) and the Rally of the Guinean People (RPG), who have boycotted the vote and pointed to restrictions on political activity.
Polling stations were set to close at 6 pm local time (1800 GMT), but no official date has been set for the release of the results.
Doumbouya’s National Council of the Rally for Development (CNRD) ousted long-time President Alpha Conde on September 5, 2021, triggering international condemnation. However, the military junta later agreed to a 24-month transition plan with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), committing to return power to civilian hands by the end of 2024.
Guinea is also expected to hold its first presidential election since the coup in December.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment